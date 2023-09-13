Insider Buying: Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) Director Eugene S. Stark purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PSEC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 981,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,296. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.99. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

