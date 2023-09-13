Insider Buying: Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) Director Eugene S. Stark purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Prospect Capital Price Performance
PSEC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 981,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,296. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.99. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Prospect Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.
Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSEC
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prospect Capital
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.