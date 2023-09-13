Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 21,875 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,167,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,605 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $325,868.55.

On Monday, July 31st, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $203,389.86.

On Monday, July 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $193,454.79.

On Monday, July 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $200,152.59.

On Monday, July 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $182,961.57.

On Monday, July 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33.

On Monday, June 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,468.35.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $186,310.47.

Fastly Trading Down 2.1 %

Fastly stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 3,068,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,721,926 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

