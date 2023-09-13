Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.35. 3,267,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

