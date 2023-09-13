Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,347. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

