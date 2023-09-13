Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of VCV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 6,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,367. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 539,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 124,702 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 452,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 80,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 72,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

