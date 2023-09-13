Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

