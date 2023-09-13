Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 673.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 35,726 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

