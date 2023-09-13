Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

