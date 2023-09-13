Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IQI opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

