Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

VGM opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 192,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 277,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

