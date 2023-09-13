Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Shares of VGM stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

