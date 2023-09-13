Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,200. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

