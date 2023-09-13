IOTA Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $468.84 million and $7.58 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
