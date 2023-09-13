Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Iridium Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 173.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.0%.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 135,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,880. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.53 and a beta of 1.03. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.