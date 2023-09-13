iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 217.9% in August

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 217.9% from the August 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,063,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,149,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 469,128 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,133,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,468,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,170,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,414,000 after purchasing an additional 157,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,238,000 after purchasing an additional 278,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $61.60. 923,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,719. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $65.25.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

