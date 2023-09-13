Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Down 89.6% in August

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ JYD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,761. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jayud Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

