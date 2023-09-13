Joystick Trading Down 0% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Joystick has a total market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00020476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,240.63 or 1.00018412 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

