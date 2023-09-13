JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.30 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

LON JEMI opened at GBX 126.71 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.82. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.79). The company has a market cap of £375.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3,182.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,642.60). Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

