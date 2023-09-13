JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of JEMI stock opened at GBX 126.71 ($1.59) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.82. The firm has a market cap of £375.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3,182.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,642.60). Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

