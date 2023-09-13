JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 810 at Royal Bank of Canada

JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 770 ($9.64) to GBX 810 ($10.14) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JTC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JTCPF traded up C$0.71 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096. JTC has a 52 week low of C$7.24 and a 52 week high of C$9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.02.
JTC Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.