JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 810 at Royal Bank of Canada

JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 770 ($9.64) to GBX 810 ($10.14) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JTC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JTCPF traded up C$0.71 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096. JTC has a 52 week low of C$7.24 and a 52 week high of C$9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.02.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

