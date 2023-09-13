Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0477 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $983.46 million and $24.07 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,627,490,272 coins and its circulating supply is 20,627,490,447 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,617,433,721.73023. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04294892 USD and is up 5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $18,022,189.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

