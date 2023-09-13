Kennedy Investment Group Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $138.99. 86,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.93. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $167.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.