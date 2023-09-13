Kennedy Investment Group Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,902 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after acquiring an additional 149,026 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after buying an additional 263,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PXD traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.76. The stock had a trading volume of 921,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,202. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

