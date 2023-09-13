Kennedy Investment Group Purchases 511 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,474,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,114,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,969,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,960,000 after purchasing an additional 213,551 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 717,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 101.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

