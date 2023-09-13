Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Charles L. Frischer Buys 3,900 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Charles L. Frischer bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KFS stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $224.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 56.48%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Kingsway Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

