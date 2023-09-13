Konnect (KCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $46,916.54 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Konnect has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

