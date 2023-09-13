KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
A number of research analysts have commented on KPTSF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
