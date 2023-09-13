Lawrence Harris Silber Sells 3,054 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $4.61 on Wednesday, reaching $121.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,739,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,965,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,451,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

