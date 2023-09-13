Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CAO Sells $234,362.44 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $234,362.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Waldron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of Liberty Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $189,034.44.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 1,997,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,216. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Liberty Global by 47.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

