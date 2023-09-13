Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,244,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 7.8% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,021,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 234.1% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 193,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 135,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIBY remained flat at $10.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,211. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LIBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

