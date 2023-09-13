Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading 3.8% Higher

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.50 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.38). 176,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 254,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.33).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.41. The company has a market cap of £132.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5,550.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

