LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,667,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,700,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

