Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.08 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $15,295.03 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,333.19 or 1.00000457 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000379 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,425.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.