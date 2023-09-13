Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01. 1,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%.

Featured Stories

