MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance
MNSBP opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
