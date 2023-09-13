MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Director Glenn H. Tongue Acquires 15,000 Shares

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) Director Glenn H. Tongue bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $22,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MarketWise Stock Down 2.5 %
MKTW stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. 343,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.85.
MarketWise Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
MKTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.
