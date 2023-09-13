MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) vs. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Financial Review

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MaxLinear and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 3 4 0 2.57 Intel 6 21 6 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MaxLinear currently has a consensus price target of $35.30, indicating a potential upside of 57.10%. Intel has a consensus price target of $33.55, indicating a potential downside of 13.34%. Given MaxLinear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Intel.

87.7% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear 6.41% 26.91% 15.80% Intel -1.71% 1.70% 0.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MaxLinear and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $1.01 billion 1.80 $125.04 million $0.80 28.09 Intel $54.04 billion 3.00 $8.01 billion ($0.22) -175.95

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Intel on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications, fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. It also provides high-performance computer solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, the company offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud service providers, and other equipment manufacturers. The company has a strategic partnership with Synopsys, Inc. to develop EDA and IP solutions. The company The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

