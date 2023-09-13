Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Mission Produce Trading Up 4.2 %

AVO traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. 68,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at $99,661,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,467,040 in the last ninety days. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Mission Produce by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth $495,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mission Produce

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.