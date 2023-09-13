Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.