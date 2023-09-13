MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading Down 5%

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.60. 205,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 658,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MMTec by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MMTec during the third quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MMTec in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MMTec in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

