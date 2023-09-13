Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.08

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mobico Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 145 ($1.81) in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

