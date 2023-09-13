Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mobivity Stock Performance

Shares of Mobivity stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878. Mobivity has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $40.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

