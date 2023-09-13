Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Down 1.2%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 59,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 51,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mogo

Mogo Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 167.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,349,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 196,785 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mogo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 793,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 288,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mogo by 47.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mogo by 247.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169,653 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.