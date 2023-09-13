MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Update

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of MGYOY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 8,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,531. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.5134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s payout ratio is -60.23%.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

