Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Down 75.4% in August

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of MBRX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 44,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,573. The company has a market cap of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Read More
