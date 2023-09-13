Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Down 75.4% in August

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBRX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 44,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,573. The company has a market cap of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

