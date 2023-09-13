Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,026,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

