Monero (XMR) Price Tops $143.47 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $54.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $143.47 or 0.00546759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,218.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00238628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.31 or 0.00771003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00058039 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00117910 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,331,381 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

