Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.20. The stock had a trading volume of 553,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,439. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

