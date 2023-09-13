Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading 1.9% Higher

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. 33,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 175,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $1.35 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Motus GI Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 2,883.09% and a negative return on equity of 3,413.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motus GI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

