Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of MCAFR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,964. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR – Free Report) by 881.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,600 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

